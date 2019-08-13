|
|
Service for Cheri Hanson, age 60, of Clovis, New Mex-co, is scheduled for 11:00 am MDT, August 15, 2019 at Central Baptist Church in Clovis with Ryan Williams of Farwell, Texas officiating. Cheri entered into Heaven on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Clovis. was born July 21,
1959 in Lancaster, California to Delmar Dean and Gertrude Joan (Laninga) Van Dam. married Steve Hanson in Lancaster on September 16, 1978.
Cheri loved to travel. She was a very social person and enjoyed entertaining. Cheri was considered a friend to everyone. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her father; her mother and father-in-law, Derrell and Bernice Hanson; and her sister-in-law, Melissa.
Cheri is survived by her husband, Steve; her three sons, Derrell Hanson and his wife, Whitney of Clovis, New Mexico, Darren Hanson and his wife, Lindsey of Clovis, New Mexico and Devin Hanson and his wife, Chelsey of Lubbock, Texas; her mother, Gert Van Dam; her sister, Lisa Wilder (who shared a birthday with Cheri) and her husband, Skip of Lancaster, California; her four brothers, Dean Van Dam and his wife, Sherri of Clovis, New Mexico, Gary Van Dam of Lancaster, California, Craig Van Dam and his wife, Marta of Lancaster, California and Nick Van Dam and his wife, Janet of Lancaster, California; her sister-in- law, Dee Dee Hanson; and her eight grandchildren, Harlow, Rocky, Saylor, Ella, Alli, Kaia, Graham and Caroline.
After the service on Thursday, a Celebration of Life will take place at Traci's Green House on Mabry Drive. In lieu of flowers, please consider a meaningful gift to support Pancreatic Cancer research at Cedars-Sinai Cancer Center, under the direction of Dr. Andrew Hendifar. The address is Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Attn: Laura Asok, Phd, 8700 Beverly Blvd, Suite 2416, Los Angeles, California, 90048. The checks should be made out to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and in the memo line write, In memory of Cheri Hanson for pancreatic cancer research/Dr. Andrew Hendifar. If making a contribution by phone, call Laura Asok, Phd at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, direct 323-866-2912 or mobile 440-821-8577. Please specify in memory of Cheri Hanson. Gifts online can be made at https://giving.cedars-sinai.edu/make-a-gift, and indicate that it is a memorial for Cheri Hanson. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 13, 2019