of Van Buren, Arkansas was born on October 4, 1934 in Lamar, Arkansas to Albert "Bud" and Gracie Collier Grace. He passed away on February 16, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas at the age of 85. He was a barber and a member of the Church of the Nazarene.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Aletta Jean Jennings Grace of Van Buren, Arkansas; his sons, Ronald Jeffrey Grace and Dennis Ray Grace of Van Buren, Arkansas; his daughters, Livia Jeane Gregg and husband, Charles of San Antonio, Texas; his brothers, Argus Grace and wife, Betty of Bentonville, Arkansas; Albert Grace, Jr. "Junior" and wife, Joann of Lowell, Arkansas; his sisters, Darlene Moon of Roland, Oklahoma; Susan Hubbard and husband, Bill of Bentonville, Arkansas; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Minnow Creek Cemetery in Lamar, Arkansas with Reverend Jason Addis officiating. Pallbearers are Ronald Jeffrey Grace, Dennis Ray Grace, Charles Gregg, Lindsay Gregg, and Darrell Grace. Honorary Pall- bearers are Charles Dean Gregg, Argus Grace, and Albert Grace, Jr.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020