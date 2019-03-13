Home

Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
(661) 942-8125
Clifford MOULTON
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Chapel
Lancaster, CA
Clifford Joe MOULTON


1930 - 2019
Clifford Joe MOULTON Obituary
1930-2019
An Antelope Valley native, born March 6, 1930 to Owen and Cora (Guenther) Moulton in Palmdale, California, he departed to be with the Lord on February 28, 2019.
He married the love of his life Barbara Ellen Nix June 10, 1951 in Lancaster,
California.
Graduated Antelope Valley High School and Antelope Valley College before entering the U.S. Air Force in 1950 where he served 21 years primarily in the Strategic Air Command. His post Air Force career included: Sterk Realty, Mojave School District and a NASA contractor.
He loved fishing and was a volunteer for Hoffman Hospice. He was an active member of several valley Christian churches over the last 48 years, he loved the Lord.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings Curtis Owen Moulton, Donna Jezek Choate,
Edward Dean Moulton and great-grandchild Colton Thomas Juchniewicz.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of 67 years, three sons Stephen (Gayle), Donald (Karen), Glen (Lisa) and daughter Judy (Ron) Duvall. There are ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with one due soon.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in Clifford's name.
Viewing will be at Joshua Memorial Park in Lancaster on March 15, 2019, 4:30-7:00 pm, with Internment at Joshua Memorial Park on March 16, 2019 at 11:30 am followed by a memorial service at Grace Chapel, Lancaster CA, at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 13, 2019
