Whose long career as a design engineer in the aerospace industry included 23 years at Lockheed Martin, and 14 years with Northrop Grumman, that spanned from 1984 to 2017 in Palmdale, Calif., died June 28 surrounded by his family. Born Clifford

Dillon Rourke Jr., on March 13, 1957 in Syracuse, New York. He grew up in the Buffalo area, graduated from Frontier High School and later from Alfred State University of New York with an Associate Degree in Technical Drafting.

He moved to California in 1979 where he met and later married his wife of 37 years, Kimberly in 1983. He is survived by his wife Kimberly 59, his son Robert 37, his daughter Jennifer 36 and his son-in-law Keven Carney, a grandson, Ash Alexander Carney as well as three brothers and two sisters. Cliff as he was known to friends and family retired to Las Vegas in 2017 with his wife where he enjoyed hiking, touring the U.S., Europe, and perfecting his talent as a photographer. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 12, 2019