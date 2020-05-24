Born February 25, 1996, died May 24, 2019

Son of Patrick and Christine Bonas. Brother to Dalton Bonas and Danielle Azem. Father to Noah Bonas whose wonderful mother is Vivian Garcia.

Vivian wrote "I'll never find another love like Cody's, nor would I ever want to, he is one of a kind. I'm so lucky to have loved

him during his life. I miss him more than I could ever put into words. I miss the future we were supposed to have as a family. To the moon and back, I'll forever keep that promise!"

It's been a year now since Cody left us. Still feels like it just happened. We can all still hear his laughter. Dad misses his passion for music, Mom misses his big hugs. Dalton misses his brother, they were best friends. His sister Danielle loved his artistic side and his sensitivity.

Cody would be so proud of his brother Dalton for stepping up and being such a strong person in Noah's life, and also Vivian, who is an incredible mother.

Cody would like to let you know that his work here was done. He received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, and a reunion with family members he has not seen in a long time.

Mom and I miss you Son, as does everyone else you touched in life. Rest in Peace

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store