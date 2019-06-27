Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lancaster Baptist Church
4020 E Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen WELCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen WELCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Colleen WELCH Obituary
Colleen was born on March 19, 1926 in Denver Colorado and passed away on June 21, 2019 in Lancaster, Calif.
Colleen wore many hats during her time on earth. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She retired from Edwards AFB as Chief of civilian pay and soon thereafter went to work part-time for Palmdale school district.
Colleen leaves behind her daughter Karen (Curt) Beeson, 2 grandchildren Josh (Jennifer) Beeson, Brytni (Jesse) Ruhl, 8 great grandchildren (Hudson, Landon, Coleton, Brylee, Kara, Brooklynn, Emmyrson and Sawyer is due in August.
Family was everything to Colleen. She will be deeply missed but we will meet again. She is now in the presence of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ and has been reunited with the love of her life, James Welch.
Services will be held Saturday, June 29 at 11 am at Lancaster Baptist Church, 4020 East. Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster, CA 93535.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.