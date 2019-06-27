Colleen was born on March 19, 1926 in Denver Colorado and passed away on June 21, 2019 in Lancaster, Calif.

Colleen wore many hats during her time on earth. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She retired from Edwards AFB as Chief of civilian pay and soon thereafter went to work part-time for Palmdale school district.

Colleen leaves behind her daughter Karen (Curt) Beeson, 2 grandchildren Josh (Jennifer) Beeson, Brytni (Jesse) Ruhl, 8 great grandchildren (Hudson, Landon, Coleton, Brylee, Kara, Brooklynn, Emmyrson and Sawyer is due in August.

Family was everything to Colleen. She will be deeply missed but we will meet again. She is now in the presence of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ and has been reunited with the love of her life, James Welch.

Services will be held Saturday, June 29 at 11 am at Lancaster Baptist Church, 4020 East. Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster, CA 93535. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 27, 2019