Constance Joan BIDGOOD
Passed away on October 16, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1933 in Mount Union, Pennsylvania and is proceeded in death by her husband, William Bidgood. They were married 40 years at the time of his death.
She is survived by her three children from a previous marriage to Edward S. Armstrong (deceased), Edward (Sue) Armstrong, William (Teresa) Armstrong, and Jeffrey (Ingrid) Armstrong and 6 grandchildren, Heather Armstrong, Marcus Armstrong, Christofer (Lisa) Armstrong, Angela (Scott) Leaf, Dustyn Armstrong, Casey Armstrong, and 11 great grandchildren. In addition, she is also survived by her step-children, Audrey (Terry) Baldwin and Cliff (Marilyn) Bidgood and her step-grandson, Ian
Baldwin.
Connie retired as a Registered Nurse from Los Angeles County after 25 years and she and Bill spent many years living in Baja California. They enjoyed spending time with all of their friends in Baja as well as friends they met through their involvement in the Lancaster Elks Lodge. They were long time members of the Desert Sunrise Camper Club sharing good times camping at various locations in California. She was a member in good standing and an officer of the Emblem Club through the Lancaster Elks Lodge.


Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 31, 2020
In loving memory of my Auntie and my hero.
Cindy Livingston
Family
