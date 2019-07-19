|
|
Age 79, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Riverside Community Hospital. She was born in the Philippines, youngest of 8 children, 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Raymond L. Campfield married Cora on May 10, 1969 in the Philippines while stationed there during the Vietnam War. They just celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary last May. She will be buried right next to her son, Dennis Campfield at 9am, Friday July 26, 2019 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband, Ray Campfield, daughter, Tarshela Haggard, son-in-law, Eric Haggard; grandchildren, Krisaundra Sonnier and Garrett Haggard; great-grandchildren, Trenton, Makaio and Rowan. For more information please visit www.chapelofthevalleymortuary.com.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 19, 2019