Hicks Mortuary
8837 E Palmdale Blvd
Palmdale, CA 93552
(661) 944-4595
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hicks Mortuary
8837 E Palmdale Blvd
Palmdale, CA 93552
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Vinces Pizza
2311 E. Ave S
Palmdale, CA
Crawford Eugene "Gene" DUEITT Jr.


Crawford Eugene "Gene" DUEITT Jr. Obituary
Born April 27, 1958, passed suddenly on January 25, 2019. Pre- ceded in death by father Duey, mother Ceclia, and nephew Brandon. Survived by his daughters; Brittnay, Nicole, brother Bob and wife Carole, sister Brandy and husband Nino, nieces Shyanne, Sara, Marissa, nephews Dav- id, Aden, Tommy plus a large extended family. Memorial service at Hicks Mortuary 8837 E. Palmdale Blvd. on Sat. Feb. 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Celebration of Life to follow at Vinces Pizza, 2311 E. Ave S, Palmdale at 3:00 pm
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 17, 2019
