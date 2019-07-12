was born May 17, 1926 in Princeton, Missouri, to James Levi and Edna Mae.

Dale passed over peacefully to "The Man Upstairs" April 26, 2019, after a brief illness and just shy of his 93rd birthday. He was

preceded in death by his Parents, a Sister and three Brothers, his daughter Karen and granddaughter, Emily, and two grandsons, Aidan and Ainsley.

His family moved to Wauneta, Nebraska shortly after Dale was born. He enlisted in the United States Navy while still in high school and served in the South Pacific until the end of World War Two when he was honorably discharged. He returned to Wauneta after the war and finished high school where he met and married his first wife, Bonita Harvey (Spence). Dale is survived by three

children, Bill and his wife, Charrise, Kent and his wife, Sherrill, and Georgia and her husband, Mike.

In addition, he is survived by five Grandchildren and nine Great-grandchildren.

In the mid 1950's Dale moved from Nebraska to Denver and then Winter Haven, Florida. He transferred from Florida to Palmdale in 1959 with the aerospace industry in which he enjoyed a 40-year career in security. After retirement he relocated to

Bakersfield for several years before returning to the Antelope Valley and what he considered "God's" Country!

He resided at The Havens in Lancaster from 2013 until his death. He referred to The Havens as the "Taj Mahal" because of the wonderful staff that allowed him to serve as the official front door greeter. He befriended everyone he met and tried

to make them laugh and feel good. It was in his nature to be kind, have a positive attitude, be generous and empathetic. Many thought of him as a "jewel" of a man and he will be greatly missed by many, fondly remembered and forever in our hearts. In his own words he was grateful he "had a Great Life" and we hope when you think of him it puts a smile on your face.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 13, 2019 between 2pm and 4pm, at The Havens, 43051 15th St. W., Lancaster, California, 93534.

The family requests you donate to your favorite veteran's charity in lieu of flowers. Published in The Antelope Valley Press from July 12 to July 13, 2019