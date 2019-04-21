Nelda Jackson is sad to announce the death of her husband, Dan Jackson, who died of complications from pneumonia on April 9, 2019. He was 80 years old, a retired minister who began preaching at the age of 14. He loved Jesus, his family, history, sports, friends, and life in general.

Dan served most recently as the Senior Pastor for First Baptist Church of Corona. Dan faithfully served the flock at Grace Chapel, then First Baptist Church of Lancaster for 7 years (1986-1993).

Dan has made Atherton Baptist Homes his home for the past 4 years. He was always a scholar of the Word. Although he had retired from pastoring and Master Plan Ministries he did not retire from spreading the Word and helping others deepen their walk with God through posting devotions on Facebook. His legacy of faith, love, and laughter will remain in our hearts forever, as well as an appreciation for the tremendous impact he made on so many. Dan had a tremendous love above all for his Lord and his family. Family meant everything to him. He is survived by his wife: Nelda; daughters: Tammy Wilson, Tanya Collins and Teri Lindsay; son: Dan Jackson; granddaughters: Danae, Ariel, Kelsey, Alyssa, Jerilyn and Maya; grandsons: Tyler, Jake and Devon; sons-in-law: Will Wilson, Ed Lindsay and Bob Collins; and daughter-in-law: Nita Patel. His new great granddaughter, Fera, was a reason for joy this past year.

A Memorial service for Dan Jackson will be held on Sunday April 28, 2019 at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church of Alhambra at 101 South Atlantic Blvd., Alhambra, CA, 91801.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Atherton Baptist Homes or Hume Lake Christian Camp. Cards may be sent to Nelda Jackson at Atherton Baptist Homes (Fox 1) 214 South Atlantic Blvd., Alhambra, California 91801. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary