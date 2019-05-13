Home

Born in Mount Hope, West Virginia on December 28, 1941 passed away May 9, 2019 at his home in Lancaster, Calif. Danny a long time resident of Lancaster was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, becoming an air traffic controller and later a respiratory therapist for Northridge Hospital of 25 years. Danny had a love for amateur radio and made connections over the world. He was an avid hockey fan rooting for the LA Kings. Danny is survived by his beloved wife Mary of 51 years. They enjoyed a life long friendship and love, which included traveling, greyhounds, and life. Danny is survived by his sister Judy Hasley (Bill), sister in law Margaret Bridges, brother in law John Keough (Lurenda), numerous nieces, nephew and great nieces and nephews. Services to he held on Wednesday May 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lancaster, Calif. Mass will begin at 12 pm. Interment to fol- low at Good Shepherd catholic Cemetary.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 13, 2019
