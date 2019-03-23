Services Service 11:00 AM Desert Lawn Cemetery in the Rose Garden 2200 East Ave S. Palmdale , CA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Daniel HARRISON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel Milford HARRISON

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Born May 10, 1933 in Hartford Conn. and passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 in Palmdale. Dan was larger than life and never met a stranger. He spent his early years in East Windsor Hill Conn. before his family moved to North Hollywood in 1939 so his father Neil could take a job at Lockheed in Burbank, Calif. It was an 8-day exodus west on Route 66 in a 1934 Pontiac. Tey stopped at friends along the way and Dan was introduced to model airplane building and the fresh smell of balsa wood a passion he never outgrew.

Dan attended Hollywood High School before joining the Air Force in 1952 for a four year term stationed at Sealand AFB in England. He learned to ?y at Speke Airport in Liverpool and proudly obtained his Pilot's License at 19. He was in the Air National Guard from 1956 to 1961. Dan was hired by Lockheed in 1956 and moved his family to Palmdale in 1960 to join a Management Training Program for the F-104. He remained at Lockheed until his retirement in 1990. He worked on numerous projects including the SR-71, U-2, Cheyenne Helicopter, was the L-1011 Aircraf Delivery Manager, P-3/S-3 Field Service and as the F-117 A-Stealth Fighter Senior Liaison Engineer. He loved Lockheed and made lifetime friends. Dan won numerous awards over the years for his service and production. He was a proud member of the Elks Lodge and Masonic Lodge in Palmdale. Bored with retirement he rode his Gold Wing to Alaska. In 1993 he met Will Bundy while ?ying his Ultra Light and went to work for him at the Central Coast Water District. In 1996/97 he had three heart attacks and a triple bypass. He tried to stay down but became restless and he took a job in 1999 for Flowers and Associates in Santa Barbara as an inspector and when that ended in 2006 he went to work for Mr. Baum at the Canyon Country Water Treatment Plant. Dan was fortunate to be married to Sue Harrison from 1979 until her untimely passing in June of 2015. She gave him his freedom and/or traveled with him. In no particular order; Dan ?ew an Ultralight, rode his motorcycles all over the US, was the AV Kite Man, hang-glided, taught RC model airplane building and was the voice of the AV Tailwinds, kayaking, climbed Half-Dome at age 11, water-skied and camped with his family, sailed his MacGregor and loved meeting people and telling his stories. Dan is survived by his three children Wendy Rushing of Calif., Dan Harrison of Nev., and Billy Harrison of Ga. He has three step-children David Hamson of Calif., Greg Hamson of Calif., and Bobby Hamson of Ariz., his sister-in-law Pat (Jack) of Calif., several grandchildren, one great grandson, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 A.M. at Desert Lawn Cemetery in the Rose Garden at 2200 East Ave S. in Palmdale. In lieu of ?owers a donation to your local animal shelter in Dan's name would be appreciated. Dan was a dog lover through and through. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 23, 2019