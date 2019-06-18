|
Left this world on June 14, 2019. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on February 29, 1936 and was a graduate of Punahou School and the University of Southern California. He was a retired dentist who practiced in the Antelope Valley for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Amy Emiko Yanagihara; his son and daughter-in- law, Gregory and Livia Yanagihara; his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Kerri Yanagihara, their four children, Zoe, Annalisa, Makani and Masaichi; his daughter, Ann Yanagihara; his sister, Jane Kurahara; his nephews, John and David Kurahara; and his furbabies, Mohela and Yoshi. He will be missed by many more. All who loved him are welcome to share their memories of Dan at a memorial service on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 5:30 pm at Halley-Olsen-Murphy Funeral Home, 44831 North Cedar Avenue, Lancaster, CA 93534. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ASPCA.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 18, 2019