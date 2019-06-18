Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:30 PM
Halley Olsen Murphy Funeral Home
44831 N. Cedar Avenue
Lancaster, CA 93534
Left this world on June 14, 2019. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on February 29, 1936 and was a graduate of Punahou School and the University of Southern California. He was a retired dentist who practiced in the Antelope Valley for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Amy Emiko Yanagihara; his son and daughter-in- law, Gregory and Livia Yanagihara; his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Kerri Yanagihara, their four children, Zoe, Annalisa, Makani and Masaichi; his daughter, Ann Yanagihara; his sister, Jane Kurahara; his nephews, John and David Kurahara; and his furbabies, Mohela and Yoshi. He will be missed by many more. All who loved him are welcome to share their memories of Dan at a memorial service on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 5:30 pm at Halley-Olsen-Murphy Funeral Home, 44831 North Cedar Avenue, Lancaster, CA 93534. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ASPCA.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 18, 2019
