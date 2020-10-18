1/1
David CLELAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
83, left this earth to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020. He passed after a long and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.
David is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Cleland, his daughter Lisa and his son, Chris, as well as six grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
David had a long, fulfilling career with Rockwell International and Boeing as an Aerospace Instrumentation Engineer, which spanned over 55 years.A private family service of remembrance will be held on Oct. 20, 2020 at 4 p.m. and he will be laid to rest at the Los Angeles National Cemetery with military honors on Nov. 17, 2020. https://www.halleyolsen.com/memorials/davidcleland/4353878/index.php

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved