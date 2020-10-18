David CLELAND

83, left this earth to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020. He passed after a long and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.
David is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Cleland, his daughter Lisa and his son, Chris, as well as six grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
David had a long, fulfilling career with Rockwell International and Boeing as an Aerospace Instrumentation Engineer, which spanned over 55 years.A private family service of remembrance will be held on Oct. 20, 2020 at 4 p.m. and he will be laid to rest at the Los Angeles National Cemetery with military honors on Nov. 17, 2020. https://www.halleyolsen.com/memorials/davidcleland/4353878/index.php