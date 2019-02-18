Born on Sept. 18, 1944 from the union of Chester Wilson and Tavis Kelso in Maywood, Calif. He departed this life on Feb. 8, 2019 with his family by his side. Dave was raised in California and was drafted into the military after high school. He served in the United States Army 101st Airborne Division in Nha Trang, Vietnam. Dave returned to California after his military service and married Josephine Anne Keegan on February 7, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nev. Together they raised three children Anna Lori, Christopher David and Kelly Joseph. Dave spent most of his professional career as a Structural Aircraft Mechanic for Lockheed and Boeing Aircraft. He retired in 2007 and has spent the last 12 years tinkering, collecting, making candles, and doing some traveling with his wife. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, a wonderful father, a loving grandfather and a hardworking, stoic man. Dave is survived by his wife of 49 years, Josephine Wilson. Three children, Lori (Howard) Harris, Chris Wilson, Kelly Wilson; eight grandchildren, Alissa (Tylor) Simi , Lexie (Tyson) Unruh , Lacey (Jose) Ventura, Ellen Harris, Luke Wilson, Grant Wilson, Makenna Wilson, Aiden Wilson; five great grandchildren Wyatt, Annalise, Toby, Corbin, Tatum; one sister, Tavis (John) O' Dwyer. Memorial service at Joshua Memorial Park in Lancaster on Feb. 20th 10AM. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary