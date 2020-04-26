|
Entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A loving husband and father of three, passed away while he was home with his family. David was born May 13, 1955 in L.A. to Patricia Delgado. He was the eldest of four siblings and took that roleto heart. On February 28, 1976 he married Annette Acosta. They raised three children together, David, Lisa and Sarah. Dave was known for his big smile. If you knew Big Dave, you knew about the Wilson Mules and perhaps a few high school football stories. David was preceded in death by his brother, Andy Garcia, step-fath- er Joe Delgado, father- in-law Rudy Acosta. He is survived by his wife, Annette, his three children, his mother Patricia, sister Jennifer and brother Edward. Details for the funeral mass and reception will be forth- coming.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 26, 2020