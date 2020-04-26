|
Of Lancaster, Calif., died April 18, after complica- tions due to cancer. He is survived by his wife Annamarie, 2 daughters, Amanda (William), Adrena (Darrick) and 7 grandchildren, Analisa (Nee-Nee), Abriela (Abby) an Annika (Anni, his little tornado), Alaura, William Jr., Matthew and Johnathan. He very much enjoyed spending time with and playing with his grandchildren. And he still had time to have the best kept yard in the neighborhood. David spent much of his 25 year career in the automotive industry as a mechanic and short haul truck driver. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider serving as Road Captain for the Antelope Valley HOG association for many years. He enjoyed refurbishing antique cars, building a kit car and watching NASCAR. Dave was also an avid collector of M&M memorabilia. He was born in Encino, Calif., on November 20, 1956 and raised in Granada Hills and the Northridge area. David was a Valley boy for 30 years. He graduated from Granada Hills High School. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Helen Kearin. David is survived by 3 sisters: Diane Kearin Parkins (Steve), Sheila Kearin Stevens (Mark) and Lisa Kearin Blair (David): and 4 brothers: Robert Kearin (Carla), Art Kearin (Joyce), Shawn Kearin and Stephen Kearin (Jo).
A celebration of Life will take place later this year, in lieu of flowers donations can be sent to City of Hope Lancaster, or Antelope Valley Hospice.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 26, 2020