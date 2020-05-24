David Leslie Rice
Passed away on April 23, 2020 at the age of 75 in Henderson, Nev. He was born in Lansing, Mich, after serving in the USAF, he relocated to Palmdale, Calif, where he was a resident for 50 years. David is survived by his loving wife Thongdee of 54 years; two daughters, Kathleen of Henderson, Nev, and Cherie (Michael) of Quartz Hill, Calif; his grand- children: Mitchell, Maeleen, Cameron, Dallas, and Brieanna; and his beloved cat Tinkle. A memorial gathering will be taking place at a later date and time in Palmdale.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 24, 2020.
