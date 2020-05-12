Della, also known as Lyle Jasperson in her early years, was born November 12, 1920, in Payson, Utah, to Calvin and Della (Rowley) Jasperson. A precious mother, she raised 3 beautiful daughters: Connie Collignon (Robert) of Ellensburg, Wash, Judy
Smith (Henry, deceased) of Palmdale, Calif, and Dorothy Thompson, of Lancaster, Calif. Full of energy and inquisitive by nature she enjoyed staying busy and traveling. She became a nurse and worked with her husband, Dr. Robert Stansbury, who passed away in 1984. She was a resident of Palmdale and Lancaster for 50 plus years and a lifetime member of Soroptimist International. She joined her family in Heaven on April 25, 2020, in Lancaster, Calif. In addition to her daughters, she leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 28 great, 42 great-great, and 4 great-great-great-grandchildren (6 generations). A celebration of life is pending due to the pandemic. A full obituary will be online at www.chapelofthevalleymortuary.com. A loving mother and grandmother she will be in our hearts forever.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 12, 2020.