Della "Lyle" (Jasperson) STANSBURY
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Della's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Della, also known as Lyle Jasperson in her early years, was born November 12, 1920, in Payson, Utah, to Calvin and Della (Rowley) Jasperson. A precious mother, she raised 3 beautiful daughters: Connie Collignon (Robert) of Ellensburg, Wash, Judy
Smith (Henry, deceased) of Palmdale, Calif, and Dorothy Thompson, of Lancaster, Calif. Full of energy and inquisitive by nature she enjoyed staying busy and traveling. She became a nurse and worked with her husband, Dr. Robert Stansbury, who passed away in 1984. She was a resident of Palmdale and Lancaster for 50 plus years and a lifetime member of Soroptimist International. She joined her family in Heaven on April 25, 2020, in Lancaster, Calif. In addition to her daughters, she leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 28 great, 42 great-great, and 4 great-great-great-grandchildren (6 generations). A celebration of life is pending due to the pandemic. A full obituary will be online at www.chapelofthevalleymortuary.com. A loving mother and grandmother she will be in our hearts forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved