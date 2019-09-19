|
|
Born October 6, 1945 in Los Angeles, California to Walt and Lyla Sather, passed away September 13,2019 at home in Tehachapi, California.
Dennis is survived by his wife Christie, of Tehachapi, stepdaughter Jennifer (Andre) Baker-Mitica, of Norway and granddaughter, Stella Mitrica. As well as, stepson Ronald Baker, of Menifee, grandsons Joshua and James Baker. His sister Arla (Lonnie) Cooper of Tehachapi, his nieces, Lona (Rodney) Bentley of Palmdale and Jenna Cooper of Tehachapi. Also, great nephews, Rodney III, James, and Daniel Bentley.
His family moved to Palmdale in 1954. He worked construction as a Teamster. Dennis was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an avid bowler, pool and chess player, as well as Mopar car enthusiast extraordinaire, still owning a 1956 DeSoto he learned to drive in. He also loved music, dancing and he was a compassionate animal lover. Two of his favorite pastimes were Fantasy Baseball and eBay.
He was a kind and loving man with a great sense of humor who will be missed by all.
Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 600 Anita Drive, Tehachapi, CA 93561 on Sat. Sept. 21, 2019. Viewing 9:30-10:30 a.m. Service 11:00 a.m. Internment at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 19, 2019