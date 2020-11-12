Died peacefully of old age at the Henry Mayo Hospital in Santa Clarita on October 29, 2020. He was born October 1, 1925 in St. George, Utah, the son of Don Allen Lightner and Neida Canfield, daughter of original pioneers chosen by Brigham Young to settle the town of St. George. He was one of six children.

At the age of 18, Denzil enlisted in the US Navy, serving 3 years in the Pacific Islands until the end World War II. The war experience etched deeply in his soul.

Denzil married Dorothy Frei, from Santa Clara Utah, in January of 1947. They moved to Salt Lake City, where Denzil earned a degree in engineering from the University of Utah. Daughter Janice was born 1947 and Lorraine in 1951. Denzil got a job as an engineer with an aerospace company in Southern California and the family made their home in Palmdale. In 2018, Dorothy and Denzil moved to Santa Clarita to be closer to family.

Denzil is survived by his devoted wife Dorothy, his loving daughters Janice and Lorraine, grand- children Paxton and Dustin, great grandchildren Trent and Sophia. Denzil's body will be interned in the old Santa Clara cemetery in Utah. A family memorial is planned via Zoom.

