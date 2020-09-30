May 30, 1944 – September 22, 2020
Long-time A.V. Resident, Diane Idleman, went to be with the Lord on September 22, 2020 in Caldwell, Idaho, at the age of 76. She was born in Burbank, California, to Paul and Maxine Lonergan and attended St. Finbar School. She spent her freshman year at Providence High School and moved to the Antelope Valley in 1959 where she graduated from Palmdale High School.
During this time Diane met Jim Idleman, and they were married not long after. We thank God that Diane was able to be a stay- at-home mother, raising her two boys, Shane and Ryan. She was then met with a marvelous surprise-her wonderful daughter, Meredith, who was born in 1984. Diane loved her home and her family-nothing made her happier. She also loved teaching Bible studies. She positively impacted the lives of countless people.
Jim and Diane had many great years together, and after Jim's death in 1992, Diane went on to pursue her studies in psychology and earned a master's degree. She had a successful counseling practice in Quartz Hill, California, prior moving to Idaho this summer.
Many have referred to Diane as gifted and resilient. She was instrumental in helping Shane and Morgan plant Westside Christian Fellowship in Lancaster, California (now Leona Valley).
She made a significant impact in the lives of her children and their spouses, her eleven grandchildren, her brother John Lonergan and sister Pauline, nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues. She will be sorely missed.
There will be a celebration of life service on October 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lancaster JetHawk Stadium as part of our Saturdays at the Stadium church service. For more information, visit WCFAV.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to CareNet Pregnancy Resource Center or Grace Resources.
"Share how Diane impacted your life at Family and Friends of Diane Idleman here on Facebook": https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=819950285463710&ref=content_filter