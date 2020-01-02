|
|
Age 63, died peacully in her sleep Christmas Day, 2019. Preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Sydney Robinson, and succeeded in life by her husband, Barney D. Barnett, as well as her son Josh Robinson and his partner Tim Walbrun, and daughters Shanna Robinson and Candice Prestidge, and grandchildren Hailee, Harlow and Kalea.
Dolores cherished her family, spending time playing games and going out for a "spa day" with her granddaughters. Free time would typically find her and Barney away with their camping club friends or on a random road trip, with the occasional day out on the lake in their boat.
A public service is being planned for the spring 2020, for all who wish to attend a remembrance and celebration of life event. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations towards a permanent memorial, which can be sent to 43824 20th St. W, #2061, Lancaster, CA 93539
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 2, 2020