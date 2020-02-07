|
|
Don was born on August 19, 1933 in Baltimore, Md., but spent his life in California mostly in the Lynwood - Compton area. Moving to the desert in 1950 he worked on the Flight Line at Edwards AFB with Instrumentation area. He was called to serve in the Army during the Korean War and was attached to SCARWAF while over there. Returning home he attended Antelope Valley College for an AA Degree, on to Arizona State University for both B.A and M.A. degrees. He majored in Physics and Math, returning to the Antelope Valley where he taught Math and Physics at Palmdale and Quartz Hill High Schools. He enjoyed traveling having visited all 50 states and most of the Provinces of Canada as well as 5 of the continents and a trip around the world. RVing was important up to the last, as he and his sister Dorothy traveled together.
Viewing will be on Saturday February 8, 2-4 p.m. Graveside services will be performed on Monday February 10, 11:00 a.m. There will be no reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers make a donation in his name to or to Dogs for Better Living, 10175 Wheeler Rd. Central Point, OR 97502.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 7, 2020