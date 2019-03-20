|
Went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2019. Born to August and Omeda Economu on June 22, 1924, Los Angeles, Calif. In 1930 they moved to Muroc, Calif. He graduated from AV High School and served in the Army from 1943-1946. He retired from Edwards Air Force Base as Chief of Supply for 30 years in 1974. He loved traveling, reading, fishing, the Lord, his family and puttering around the house. He is proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Miriam, Eleanor, brother Merle, son Robert and his loving wife of 70 years Patricia. Left to cherish his memory, daughter Linda (Bill) Welbourn, son Don (Kathy) Economu, Steve Economu. He had 7 grandchildren , 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held March 23 at 11 am at the Berean Fellowship Church, 38050 30th St. East, Palmdale.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 20, 2019