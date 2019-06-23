Don was born on September 7, 1954 in Torrance, California and passed away from a heart attack on June 13, 2019 at home in Quartz Hill, California.

Born to Helen Eloise Dunn and Donald Edwin Hall, Don had been a tile contractor and owner of Don Hall Tile for decades. His work ethic and artful craftsmanship was impeccable, and he truly enjoyed his work. Projects he was extremely proud of were two homes he completed with Medallion Contracting, Inc., Gary Sinese and the Lancaster High School "Operation All The Way Home" (OATH) organization. Don was present when Spc. Jerral Hancock and his fiance´ were given the keys to their new home, and to the nearby home for his parents. He also loved sports and bowled, played basketball and baseball, and in his later years pitched for many fast pitch softball teams. In 2007, he was awarded a World Championship Ring when he was on the Rude Pac team. Don Hall Tile was also the proud sponsor of many youth teams in soccer and baseball.

He loved his boats and being part sponsor of race car teams. He enjoyed the trips to Mexico for the Baja races and will be fondly remembered for his great hot dogs on his broken-down grill.

Don had eight grandchildren he loved fiercely. Ashton, Ashley, Bradley, Cody, Brent, Eliot, Eilee and Viviana. He was the best Grandpa and PeePaw to each of them, and they miss him terribly.

He leaves behind his loving wife of almost 24 years, Kelly, his sons Ryan (Venus) Hall, Cory (Rachel Bartlett) Hall, and Cody (Diana) Chandler, and daughter Shara (Steve) Garteiz. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters Eloise Weaver, Donna (Bob) Fees, Janet (Ed) Kunchick, sister-in-law Joan Wilson and brother Marty (Kate) Buck. Don also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews as well as many cousins. He cherished his huge family. He has also left many, many friends, who he felt were family as well.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Donald, brother Bob Wilson, brothers Tommy Hall and Ronnie Hall, his sister Phyllis Childers, many other beloved family members and a special cousin, Chere` Angelic Garcia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the following Go Fund Me account to help with the unexpected end of life expenses. ( https://www.gofundme.com/memory-of-don-hall ) Don did not wish to have a service, but please feel free to share memories with his wife. Cards of condolence may be sent to Kelly Hall, 4601 Quartz Hill Road, Quartz Hill, CA 93536 or to [email protected] .