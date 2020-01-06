Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halley Olsen Murphy Funeral Home
44831 N. Cedar Avenue
Lancaster, CA 93534
661-942-1139
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
856 West Newgrove Street
Lancaster, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald F. “Don” WARREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald F. “Don” WARREN


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald F. “Don” WARREN Obituary
Born on February 1, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri to, Arthur and Lucille Warren. Passed away December 29, 2019, in Palmdale, Calif. Don is survived by his wife, Shirley (Shirl) of 61 years. He was raised in St. Louis, Mo., and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956, and rose to the rank of Sergeant. Don met Shirl in a car pool in Sept. 1956 and they were married on April 12, 1958. He worked for McDonnell Douglas Flight Test for 30 years at both St. Louis and Edward Air Force Base, Calif. He spent 19 years at EAFB of which the final 10 years were at NASA Dryden as a Flight Test Engineer. Also survived also by his daughter, Dawn Brand (husband, Paul), daughter, Carie Burckle (husband, Eric) and son, Darrin Warren (wife. Donna). 8 grandchildren, Nathan Brand (Andrea), Lindsey Jones (Adam), Alec Burckle (Jacqueline), Adrianne Buckley (Christopher), Haley Burckle, Kayla Martin (Tanis), Ally Warren, and Conner Warren. Great- grandchild, Audrey Jones. Survived by twin sister, Donna Bodenschatz, sister, Joan Shearer, brother Robert Warren (wife, Patricia). Predeceased in death, sister-in-law, Dorothy Marchiando, brother- in-law, Robert Jensen.
Don was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church. Service will be at Grace Lutheran Church, located at 856 West Newgrove Street, Lancaster, CA 93534 on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of Flowers – Family is requesting Memorial Donations to Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald F. “Don”'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -