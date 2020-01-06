|
|
Born on February 1, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri to, Arthur and Lucille Warren. Passed away December 29, 2019, in Palmdale, Calif. Don is survived by his wife, Shirley (Shirl) of 61 years. He was raised in St. Louis, Mo., and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956, and rose to the rank of Sergeant. Don met Shirl in a car pool in Sept. 1956 and they were married on April 12, 1958. He worked for McDonnell Douglas Flight Test for 30 years at both St. Louis and Edward Air Force Base, Calif. He spent 19 years at EAFB of which the final 10 years were at NASA Dryden as a Flight Test Engineer. Also survived also by his daughter, Dawn Brand (husband, Paul), daughter, Carie Burckle (husband, Eric) and son, Darrin Warren (wife. Donna). 8 grandchildren, Nathan Brand (Andrea), Lindsey Jones (Adam), Alec Burckle (Jacqueline), Adrianne Buckley (Christopher), Haley Burckle, Kayla Martin (Tanis), Ally Warren, and Conner Warren. Great- grandchild, Audrey Jones. Survived by twin sister, Donna Bodenschatz, sister, Joan Shearer, brother Robert Warren (wife, Patricia). Predeceased in death, sister-in-law, Dorothy Marchiando, brother- in-law, Robert Jensen.
Don was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church. Service will be at Grace Lutheran Church, located at 856 West Newgrove Street, Lancaster, CA 93534 on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of Flowers – Family is requesting Memorial Donations to Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 6, 2020