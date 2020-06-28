Donald Francis LISTER
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Chelsea, Maine, 17 May, 1929, to parents Victor U. and Aurelia J. Lister, Donald passed into glory 22 June, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. A manufacturing engineer at Rockwell, Int. for 37 years; Don was an avid bowler, fisherman, outdoorsman, gardener, artistic woodworker, and carpenter.
As Donald rejoices in the Presence of his Lord and Savior, cherished memories bring comfort to those who survive him; Dorothy E. Lister, his wife of 70 years, his siblings and the families of Victor Lister, Jr., Janet McBride Ingram, and Daniel Lister, in loving memory of Joan Dearborn, children Donna, David, and Dale Lister with spouse Cheryl Lister, grandchildren Christopher and Jenz Merrill, Tiffany Hunsinger, and seven great-grandchildren. Donald was a shining light who taught us hard-working diligence, generosity, and unconditional love.
A public viewing at Halley-Olsen Mortuary in Lancaster will be followed by private interment at Bakersfield National Cemetery. A tribute page is available at https://www.halleyolsen.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved