Born in Chelsea, Maine, 17 May, 1929, to parents Victor U. and Aurelia J. Lister, Donald passed into glory 22 June, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. A manufacturing engineer at Rockwell, Int. for 37 years; Don was an avid bowler, fisherman, outdoorsman, gardener, artistic woodworker, and carpenter.
As Donald rejoices in the Presence of his Lord and Savior, cherished memories bring comfort to those who survive him; Dorothy E. Lister, his wife of 70 years, his siblings and the families of Victor Lister, Jr., Janet McBride Ingram, and Daniel Lister, in loving memory of Joan Dearborn, children Donna, David, and Dale Lister with spouse Cheryl Lister, grandchildren Christopher and Jenz Merrill, Tiffany Hunsinger, and seven great-grandchildren. Donald was a shining light who taught us hard-working diligence, generosity, and unconditional love.
A public viewing at Halley-Olsen Mortuary in Lancaster will be followed by private interment at Bakersfield National Cemetery. A tribute page is available at https://www.halleyolsen.com/
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jun. 28, 2020.