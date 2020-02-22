|
Age 59, passed away at his home surrounded by his family in Lancaster, California after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born on March 31, 1960 in North Holly- wood, California to Donald O. and Patricia L. Malcolm.
Donald is survived by his wife Mrs. Julie K. Malcolm, three children Dustin, Brandon, and Kate Malcolm, his father Donald O. Malcolm, and his grandson Rory Malcolm. He is also survived by his four siblings, Duane, Pattie, Pam, and Peggie, along with several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 22, 2020