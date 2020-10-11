1/1
Donald L. OLSON
1934 - 2020
Passed away peacefully into his heavenly home on Sept. 13, 2020. Born April 1, 1934 and raised in Madera, Calif., a small farming community. He excelled in music at an early age and graduated from the College of the Pacific in Stockton with a music degree in 1956. He also never forgot his farming roots and was an avid gardener and fisherman. He served in the U.S. Army Band during the Korean war and the Berlin Airlift. He was well-known music teacher for 25 years in the Westside School District and a distinguished leader of the Joe Walker Junior High Band from it's inception. As a father of two sons, Jeffery and David, he met and married his wife of 44 years in 1976, Dolores "Joy" Olson. Together they raised 8 children: Jeffery and David (Olson) Brad, Blake Brett, Mark Jr. (Darrington), Tanya (Nootenboom) Tori (Peters) who all survive him. The children have blessed the marriage with 40 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Since 1980, Don has served as director, and master teacher/trainer with Powerline Reading Programs, a nationwide remedial reading program.
He blessed his family with many fun adventures, active Christian fellowship, and with his teaching and love of music, he nurtured many gifted musicians and music lovers in his family and community. He will be greatly missed. http://donaldolson.remembered.com/

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
