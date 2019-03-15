Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
1821 W. Lancaster Blvd.
Born Sept. 20, 1928 in Manchester, Iowa, passed away Mar. 3, 2019 in Lancaster. He grew up in Manchester, Iowa and joined the Air Force in 1948. and retired from service after 20 years. He was employed by the Lancaster School District and retired for the last time in 1991. His hobbies of choice were motorcycle riding and fishing, with motorcycle riding always taking first place! He and his wife rode to Bangor, Maine and three times to Western Canada. He is survived by Carole, his wife of 63 years, their sons, Mark of Lancaster, and Michael of Pasa Robles, Calif., and his three brothers in Iowa.

Funeral will be held on Wed. Mar. 27th at 2:00 P.M. at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 1821 W. Lancaster Blvd.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 15, 2019
