Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Joe Davies Heritage Air Park
Palmdale, CA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Rancho Vista Golf Club
Donald R. CURTIS


1933 - 2020
Curtis passed away at the age of 86 on 8 Feb 2020. Born in Aug. 1933 to John and Ethel Curtis in Loupe City, Nebraska, he was the youngest of three children. Don was a highly decorated 22-year veteran of the USAF. As a fighter pilot he served in the Korean conflict and two combat tours in Vietnam. He flew the F-104, NF-104, F-4, F-100D, F-84F, C-47, T-39, C-119G, and L-20A aircraft. After retirement from the Air Force as a Lt Colonel, he had a long and distinguished career in the aerospace industry. Don's loves were his family, country, friends, and the outdoors! Don is survived by his wife Gloria of 46 years, daughters Deborah and Karen, son J.J., two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons Don Jr. and Jim, his brother Charles, and sister Velma. Military honors will be held at Joe Davies Heritage Air Park in Palmdale, CA, March 28, at 11 a.m. Celebration of Life gathering will follow at Rancho Vista Golf Club at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alzfdn.org.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 8, 2020
