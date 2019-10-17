|
|
Born Oct. 15, 1945 in Port- land, Ore., died Oct. 11, 2019 in Palmdale, Calif., surrounded by family and friends. Firstborn to Willi- am and Evalynn Bates, sister to 7, mother to 3 daughters, Grandmother to 4 direct descendants and to 4 more through her daughter's marriage, great-grandmother to 4 by the same marriage, aunt to 12, and great aunt to 9. She is friend to many, confidant, fellow traveler in life, story teller, seeker, problem solver, booster, truth teller, life raft, benefactor, fully tried and tested. Dearly loved wife, loving mother, grandmother, and aunt. She walked this earth with great love, generosity, respect and kindness. She questioned assumptions and "what is usually" done. She was restless of mind and steady of spirit. She is treasured and will be loved and missed by all she loved and touched. Donna is survived by her husband, Gary Grubb, daughters Alexis Joyner, Jody Bates- Grubb and Brenna Bates-Grubb, and her 4 grand- children and the many others mentioned above. Memorial Service at Hope Chapel, 6015 West Ave J-8, Quartz Hill, CA 93536 on Friday, October 18, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 17, 2019