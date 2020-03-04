|
|
Born September 26, 1930 in Parsons, Kansas and she passed away February 22, 2020 in Lancaster, Calif. She is survived by her 5 adult children. Deborah Sue Jarman Fuddy, Mark Harrison Jarman, Bert Kenneth Jarman, Jodi Lynn Smith and Barbara Anne Smith along with 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Donna was most recently breeding Boston Terriers, Miniature Doberman Pinchers in the 90's and Chihuahuas in the 80's. Donna was Baptized and a member of Lancaster Baptist Church. Services will be held March 9, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Halley-Olsen- Murphy funeral located 44831 N. Cedar Ave, Lancaster, CA 93534. Internment March 10, 11 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 4, 2020