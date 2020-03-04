Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halley Olsen Murphy Funeral Home
44831 N. Cedar Avenue
Lancaster, CA 93534
661-942-1139

Donna SMITH


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna SMITH Obituary
Born September 26, 1930 in Parsons, Kansas and she passed away February 22, 2020 in Lancaster, Calif. She is survived by her 5 adult children. Deborah Sue Jarman Fuddy, Mark Harrison Jarman, Bert Kenneth Jarman, Jodi Lynn Smith and Barbara Anne Smith along with 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Donna was most recently breeding Boston Terriers, Miniature Doberman Pinchers in the 90's and Chihuahuas in the 80's. Donna was Baptized and a member of Lancaster Baptist Church. Services will be held March 9, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Halley-Olsen- Murphy funeral located 44831 N. Cedar Ave, Lancaster, CA 93534. Internment March 10, 11 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -