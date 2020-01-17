|
Passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 17, 2019 at the age of 86. Doris loved the Lord and was a devote Christian. She was a free spirit with a zest for life! She enjoyed keeping busy and had a giving heart. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to many. She was born Feb. 15, 1933 in Iowa City, Iowa, and grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa until moving to So. Calif. in 1954. Doris had a career in electronics and retired from Hughes Aircraft in 1987, but she stayed busy working jobs primarily within the service industry. Her last job was in food services at Palmdale High School where she touched the lives of countless students and staff; she worked there 15 years until her second retirement at age 85! Doris is survived by her sister, Joyce (John), her children, Wendy (Amy), Marlin (Marcy), Maria, Anna (Spencer), Rod (Jeannie), Joi (Jim-dec). She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents Ray and Anna Leeper, husbands Wendell Rainbolt, Manuel Carrillo and her son Leonard.
A Celebration of Life for Doris will be held at First Christian Church of Antelope Valley on Feb. 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 17, 2020