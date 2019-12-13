Home

Doris Ann PILGREN


1935 - 2019
Doris Ann PILGREN Obituary
Doris was born on September. 19, 1935 in Napa, Calif, passed away December 10, 2019 Lancaster, Calif. She is survived by her husband Keith of 64 years and her children Christine Nardi (Tony), Katherine Root and Michael Pilgren (Carol) Doris was very family oriented and will be remembered for her kind, sweet and funny personality.
A memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Master, 725 East Avenue J, Lancaster, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
