Southern Utah Mortuary (Parowan)
15 EAST 100 NORTH
Parowan, UT 84761
435-477-3939
Doris CASE
Doris Ellen CASE


1926 - 2019
Doris Ellen CASE Obituary
92, passed away at her home in Parowan, Utah on October 6, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1926 in Wilson, New York to Rentze and Ella Young DeHay.
Doris married Robert L. Case, though they later divorced, and together they had three children; Lynda, Kathy and William. Doris was raised within the Catholic faith. She worked as a switchman for GTE for 26 years, and loved art, traveling and bingo.
Doris is survived by her children, Lynda of Mountain Home, Idaho and William of Lancaster, Calif; her 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and her sister, Margaret of Arkansas. Her daughter, Kathy, passed away 2 days after her mother.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Southern Utah Mortuary – Parowan (15 E 100 N, Parowan, UT) for both Doris and Kathy. Online condol- ences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 13, 2019
