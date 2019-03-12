90, formerly of Quartz Hill, California, passed away on February 24, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of the Hills at Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary in Newhall, California on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:00 am with a visitation at 9:00 am. An interment ceremony will follow in the Garden of Hope after which Doris will be laid to rest next to her husband of 58 years, Andrew J. Giba who predeceased her in 2008.

Doris was born Doris Eleanore Lauritsen on July 15, 1928, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey to Danish immigrants Betty and Laurits Lauritsen. After graduating from high school, Doris attended nursing school at Perth Amboy Hospital where she earned her license as a registered nurse. While working at Perth Amboy Hospital, Doris met and married Andrew Giba. The union was blessed with six children.

In the early 50s, Doris and Andrew moved to Los Angeles County. In the 60s, they lived in Sitka Alaska. In 1967, Doris and Andrew returned to California and finished raising their six children in Quartz Hill where all six of them attended and graduated from high school. Doris went on to earn her Bachelors and Masters in Nursing Administration at the University of Redlands. She worked as an R.N. in the Antelope Valley for many years and moved to Kingman, Arizona following retirement as the Nursing Administrator at Mayflower Gardens Convalescent Hospital in Quartz Hill. Doris returned to live at Mayflower Gardens in Quartz Hill following Andrew's passing. She loved to read, knit, gamble and in her earlier years was an accomplished pianist. In 2017 as her health declined, she moved to Phoenix to live with her son Timothy and his wife Kathy where she was surrounded by family, pets, and love.

Doris is survived by all of her six children; Michael, Jeffrey, Andrea, Betty Kelepecz, Timothy and Jonathan Emrys, her beloved foster brother Andrew Superior as well as 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 12, 2019