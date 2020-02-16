|
|
November 26, 1924 to February 3, 2020. At 95 years of age and after 22 years of being lonely for her husband of 56 years, H. Scott Rawlings after his passing, our dear mother passed on in her sleep. Mom had tremendous FAITH, and we know she finally has realized the fruits of her Christian beliefs. She was the best mom to her daughter Linda and son Bill we could have ever asked for, an incredible woman with an abundance of talents and skills who lived a fantastic full life of love for family and friends. Alleluia! She made it!
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church located at 502 West Avenue K, Lancaster. Mom's church was an important and joyful part of her life. Donations in memory of Dorothy Rawlings may be sent to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 8836, Lancaster, CA 93539.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 16, 2020