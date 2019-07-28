Home

Dorothy "Dottie" POLLY

Dorothy "Dottie" POLLY Obituary
Born October 23, 1922 in Santa Paula, Calif. Passed away June 12, 2019 in Lancaster, Calif.
Dorothy was the sixth of eight children. She grew up in Ventura County before moving to the Los Angeles area. She worked in aerospace for over forty years and retired to Oceanside where she lived for 27 years before moving to the Antelope Valley. She was an avid bowler, golfer, card player, and world traveler. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Richard), her grandson Derek (Yumi), her great-granddaughter Mila, and her brother Donald.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 28, 2019
