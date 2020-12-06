I have known Dr Doerfler since a young adult. I knew his first wife, Rita, as a teenager, then worked in his practice as a young adult. I grew to not only respect him but to love him. He not only delivered two of my three children he was the most caring doctor to my entire family. The last time I saw Dr Doerfler and Candace was at the Lancaster Performing Arts at a concert with Art Garfunkel who performed solo. I was sitting next to them which made this experience even better. This was at the most, 3 years ago and I remember being so glad I sat next to them and was able to catch up. Wonderful human, Doctor, husband, father and friend. RIP Dr. Warren Doerfler. Fly with the angels ❤

Kris Scattaglia

Coworker