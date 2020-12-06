Warren Thomas Doerfler was born on January 21, 1926, in Appleton, Wis., and passed away on November 29, 2020, in Lancaster, Calif. His parents were Reno and Alma (Rohloff) Doerfler and for his at-home birth, Dr. Ryan drove his air-cooled Franklin to make the delivery. Warren was baptized and confirmed at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and graduated from Appleton High School. After graduation, Warren began his pre-med studies at Marquette University in Milwaukee and then was accepted into Northwestern Medical School in Chicago to pursue his degree in family medicine and graduated in 1951. Driving Yellow Cab helped pay for his schooling. His professor of surgery interviewed Warren before he began his internship at Indianapolis General and that professor told Warren, "If you're going to be a doctor, you should always dress like a doctor." If you ever saw Dr. Doerfler, you would know he took that advice to heart because he always wore his best shirt and tie to work and could even be seen wearing his tie when he came home from work and started mowing the lawn. By the way, that professor of surgery happened to be Loyal Davis whom Warren said had a daughter that he thought was an actress or something. Well, that daughter was Nancy Reagan, wife of President Ronald Reagan. Warren's statement gave credence to his unassuming character and what kind of a doctor he was. It did not matter who you were, only that you needed his help. During Warren's internship, he met his first wife, Rita (Kieffner), and they married in 1951. Warren was in the navy and was sent to Korea from San Diego as a medic with the marines. Upon his release, he and Rita moved to Bakersfield where Warren began his residency in general surgery, and it was there that they found out about the need for doctors in Lancaster. In 1956, Warren began his solo family medicine practice treating thousands of patients and delivering 2400 babies. He was chief of staff at AV Hospital and a member of various hospital committees. After 56 1/2 years, Dr. Doerfler retired but continued to study medicine every single day. In 1999, Warren married Candace Halverson. They loved being together and always found time for traveling, visiting family and friends, attending medical conferences, and going to Green Bay Packer games. He would have been pleased that the Packers won their game in his honor the day he died.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Rita, sister, Marilyn Oddo, son, David, and other close
family members and friends. He is survived by his wife, Candace, son, Timothy (Beverly), granddaughters, Vanessa and Rachel, his mother-in-law, Arlys Halverson, brothers- and sisters-in-law, Scott and Dawn Halverson and Tom and Heidi Koeritz and nieces and nephews, Grant and Susan Keiser, Ferris and Sherrie Thomas, Barbara Oddo, Jim and Linda Oddo, Mark and Kim Oddo, Lindsey O'Loughlin, Lance and Kristin Halverson, Paul and Hayley Luther, and Mason Koeritz and their families and a special cousin, Sharon Riehle.
A private family service will be held outside at Grace Lutheran Church at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, Dec. 7. To view the service live stream, go to gracelancaster.org
, click on "church site" and then there will be stream options. Warren will be buried next to his first wife, Rita, at Lancaster Cemetery.
Warren loved his Lord and attended Grace Lutheran Church for 64 years. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorials and condolences may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church and School at 856 W. Newgrove St., Lancaster, CA 93534. You may also contribute to a charity of your choice
in Warren's memory.
Mumaw Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.