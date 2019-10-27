|
|
(Aug. 19, 1923 – Oct. 30, 2018)
It has been a year since you left us, but we feel you every day.
We see your blue eyes in the brilliant sky, feel your touch in the breeze, and hear your laughter in the voice of your new great grandchild.
We thank you for your wisdom as we cherish your example. You taught us that every moment is precious and we were so fortunate to have spent our lives with you. You were our guiding light and inspiration.
We miss you more than words can say. We are striving to live our lives as you advised:
"Enjoy your life to the fullest as I have enjoyed mine, and Be Happy!"
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019