December 8, 1952 – November 27, 2020

Born December 8, 1952, Eddie went to rest peacefully in our Father's arms on Friday, November 27, 2020 from complications of kidney failure and Congestive Heart Disease.

Eddie lived a full life. He and his loving wife of 38 years, Peggy moved to California in 1987 from their home on Long Island and built a strong and love-filled home. Eddie was blessed with three children, Patrick (Jasmine) and Sarah, from a previous marriage and Tracey (Sean) who along with Peggy were the loves of his life. With the arrival of grandchildren; Apryl, Patrick, Mason, Anthony, and Cameron, his heart grew exponentially. He reveled in their accomplishments from first steps, to baseball home runs, to theater performances. Tracey said it best, "He was the most selfless person I have known.

His thoughtfulness was unmatched, always being there at every turn."

His many brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews can tell you that despite the miles between them, Ed made certain we knew we were loved and cared for by him, never missing a holiday or birthday phone call. Known for his big heart and strong resolve,

Eddie seemed indestructible. By sheer will he survived a critical automobile crash in 1971 that put him in a coma for days and in a full-body cast for months.

Again, in March of 2014, while traveling to Texas to see his beloved Derek Jeeter play ball in his final season, Eddie was broadsided on his motorcycle, suffering life-threatening injuries from which he fought valiantly through a six-week hospital stay.

He became known as the "Miracle Man." Always giving credit to others and always being thankful for everything, especially for the care he received from the doctors and nurses who helped him recover. He paid that kindness forward by starting the non-profit agency, "Miracle Man," to raise funds for medical expenses incurred by others injured in motorcycle accidents.

Ed's selflessness also came through in his love for riding. He devoted much of his time riding and standing respectfully at funerals for first responders and military veterans as part of the Patriot Guard Riders, and in the annual "Ride to End Violence," raising money for domestic violence shelters.

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) was an integral part of Ed's life. Learning from hard lessons as a young man, Eddie joined AA on August 9, 1982 and never looked back. Being Eddie, he did not just join -- he quickly became a leader. He opened up and reached out, mentoring countless hundreds on the road to recovery.

He excelled as an athlete in baseball, wrestling and lacrosse, was a mechanic with his Uncle Tommy, was a cabinet maker, he enjoyed being with friends and family at large or intimate gatherings, going on motorcycle rides and road trips and just being home and enjoying whatever life brought him, where ordinary pleasures that brought him great joy ... always turning lemons into lemonade.

Eddie learned the lessons of this life fully and lived the truth of it -- Life is the giving and receiving of love. He knew that to do this well, he had to accept who he was and everyone else for who they are, accept the circumstances that come your way and live and love life ONE DAY AT A TIME.

One of nine Duffy children Eddie is also survived by brothers Bill (Ann), Jimmy (Maureen), John (Janie), and Michael (Lisa); Sisters Eileen Doyle (Chris), Peggy Duffy (Bill), Katie Schumacher (Jeff); brother-in-law Doug Kalberer; 18 nieces and nephews and 11 grand nieces and nephews. Eddie was preceded in death by his sister Maureen Kalberer, Sister-in- law Anne (Downes) Duffy and his parents Ed and Mary Duffy.

A memorial service will be held on at a future date to be determined.

