Aug. 12, 1944-Oct. 21, 2020

On Wednesday October 21, 2020 Ray received his call home. This was the call, he waited for, the call you don't refuse, one from which he won't be returning. Born in Fredericksburg Texas on August 12, 1944. In 1966, he met the love of his life Dianna. They lived together almost inseparable and married for 52 years. They raised 4 children while living in Lancaster, Calif. Here Ray found his career working as a security guard for Lockheed Martin where he retired after 35 years. Ray is survived by his wife Dianna, his children Rhonda, Terry, Robin, and Ed Jr., 10 grandchil- dren and 20 great grandchildren, and his siblings Alton, Vernon, Anabelle, Kay, and Judy, along with many other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday November 24, at 9:10 a.m. at Westside Christian Fellowship, 9306 Leona Avenue. Leona Valley, Calif., 93551.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store