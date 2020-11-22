1/1
Edward Ray MOEHLE Sr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aug. 12, 1944-Oct. 21, 2020
On Wednesday October 21, 2020 Ray received his call home. This was the call, he waited for, the call you don't refuse, one from which he won't be returning. Born in Fredericksburg Texas on August 12, 1944. In 1966, he met the love of his life Dianna. They lived together almost inseparable and married for 52 years. They raised 4 children while living in Lancaster, Calif. Here Ray found his career working as a security guard for Lockheed Martin where he retired after 35 years. Ray is survived by his wife Dianna, his children Rhonda, Terry, Robin, and Ed Jr., 10 grandchil- dren and 20 great grandchildren, and his siblings Alton, Vernon, Anabelle, Kay, and Judy, along with many other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday November 24, at 9:10 a.m. at Westside Christian Fellowship, 9306 Leona Avenue. Leona Valley, Calif., 93551.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Memorial service
09:00 AM
Westside Christian Fellowship
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved