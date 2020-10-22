56, passed away October 14, 2020. She was a loving, kind and generous soul who was known in the community for her selflessness and dedication to others. She lived a life of loving spiritual service and cared for others through compassion, empathy, and prayer and was heavily involved in homeless outreach throughout the Antelope Valley. She will be sorely missed, and she will live on in the hearts of the ones she touched. She is survived by her 2 Sons and Grandson. Memorial service to be held at Joshua Tree, November 6, 10 a.m.

