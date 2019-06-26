Services Halley Olsen Murphy Funeral Home 44831 N. Cedar Avenue Lancaster , CA 93534 661-942-1139 Resources More Obituaries for Elaine Mae (Silveira) HEITMAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elaine Mae (Silveira) HEITMAN

Obituary Condolences Passed away quietly at home In Lancaster, California on June 20, 2019.

Born August 29, 1949 in Merced the only child of Clarence J. Silveira and Zulmira (Silva) Silveira.

After graduating Atwater High School (1967) she immediately attended Beauty College.

She married her friend and love Michael "Steve" Heitman on May 17, 1969 and they have 2 sons.

After relocating to Lancaster, California in 1981 she worked at Fashion Flowers and then ultimately to the job she is best known for as Funeral Director at Halley-Olsen-Murphy Funerals and Cremations where she remained until her illness in 2017. In this position, Elaine spent over 30 years helping families through the most trying times of their lives with grace and compassion.

Elaine was very active in her community serving as Sheriff Liaison for their work at the Antelope Valley Fair, volunteering as the Fair Ticket Office Manager for over 30 years and was the Fair Parade Marshall in 2016. She was an active member of her Church Saint Junipero Serra Catholic Church, a member of the Emblem Club of the Lancaster Elks Women, Lancaster Chamber of Commerce recipient of Unsung Heroes award and Honorary Commander for Edwards Air Force Base in 2016. She was a Lifetime member of the Alpha Charter Guild of Antelope Valley Hospital serving as President in 2008, at which time the club made one of largest donations to the Antelope Valley Hospitals Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) and the Alpha Charter Guild Family Resource Center.

Elaine's greatest passion was Rotary. as a 25-year member she was a multiple Paul Harries Fellow and Sustaining Member of the Rotary Foundation. Serving in many positions for Districts 5260 and 5300, including Executive Assistance Governor and Assistant governor. A two-time club President, Immediate Past President, Club Chairman and Treasurer. Club members affectionately called her Mother Hen.

Elaine was known for her strong will watching out for everyone and making sure events ran smoothly. Her signature coiffed hair, her joy of being Avo to her grandchildren but mostly for her favorite annual vacation to Hawaii where she enjoyed relaxing and taking in the sun.

Survived by her husband Steve, sons Scott (Sharon) Tehachapi, Calif., and Brett (Angela) Houston, Tex. and grandchildren Megan, Corbin, Innes, Maisie and Eilidh.

Visitation will be held Friday June 28, from 5:00 pn until 9:00 pm at Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary, 808 East Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster, California. Mass will be Saturday June 29 at 9:30 am at Saint Junipero Parish, 42121 N. 60th Street West, Lancaster, CA. A reception will follow.

In celebration of her love of Hawaii, tropical print attire is encouraged at the service. Memorial gifts in Elaine's can be made to The Rotary Foundation, through Rotary International.

