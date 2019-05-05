Died on April 13, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in Buffalo, New York on July 16, 1925, into a family of classical musicians. Her father Nicholas and her sister Lucille were cellists. Her sister Carmelita was a pianist and her brother Russell, a drummer. She moved with her family in the 1940s to Los Angeles. Eleanor later settled in the San Fernando Valley with her parents where she worked for Litton Industries. She married Edward Stanek and lived in Chatsworth, later moving to Palmdale. Eleanor and Ed traveled extensively in the United States. Raised in a family of professional classical musicians she developed a love of all kinds of music. Eleanor enjoyed going to concerts, musicals, plays and movies. She had a joyful spirit and was always ready to have fun and adventure. She made her home in Palmdale and made many dear friends after Ed died. She became very active in the Desert Vineyard church. She was preceded in death by her mom, dad, sisters, brothers and her husband Ed. She is survived by her nieces Christine, Sandra, Sharon, Donna and by her nephews Randy and Russel. A Memorial Service will be celebrated in memory of Ellie on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the Desert Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 1011 East Avenue I, Lancaster, CA 93535.

In Lieu of flowers please celebrate Ellie's life, attend a jazz concert or symphony, have a great Italian meal with a lovely glass of Chianti. This is what Ellie would love.