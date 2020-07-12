1/1
Eleanor Frances (Leathart) NELSON
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 29, 2020, 19 days shy of her. 97th birthday. Born in Casselton, N.D., Eleanor spent her early years in Minnesota. She was home- coming queen and saluta- torian of her high school class, before graduating Summa Cum Laude from UND where she was a Delta Gamma. Before he left for the war, Eleanor married John R. Nelson, and in 1952, the family moved to Lancaster. When John died in 1966, Eleanor earned her teaching credential and taught 2nd grade at Sierra School for many years. Eleanor will be remembered for her long phone conversations and love of her cottage on Ottertail Lake, Minnesota! Eleanor is predeceased by her parents, sister, two brothers and husband, John. She will be missed by her daughters, Linda O'Neil, Claudia (Mark) Hapgood, and Lisa Kemper, grandchildren Marc (Carol) McBride, Steve Huggins, Jon (Katie) O'Neil, Andrew Kemper and Allison Kemper, and great grandchildren Bradley and Kiley O'Neil, as well as nieces, nephews, long- time friends and former students who continue to remember her from her days at Sierra. The family intends to have a memorial over Zoom. Please email Lisa at irlisalisa@ymail.com for further information.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
