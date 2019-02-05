Born December 17, 1919, Elinor A. Adams was called home on January 23, 2019. She began her life in Oak Park Illinois, and moved as a toddler to Los Angeles, California. Relocating to the Antelope Valley in 1963, she worked until retirement for the Lancaster School

District, both as secretary for Sunnydale Elementary School and then in the District Office. A dedicated and enthusiastic member of the Palmdale Women's Club for 33 years, she was also involved in the A.V. Gem and Mineral Club, Palmdale Moose, Desert Twirlers Square Dancing Group, and the Desert Bonnets division of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed bowling and participated in several Valley leagues up until 2016. She was a devout member of the congregation at New Hope Community Church in Lancaster for many years. She loved gardening and animals and rescued many a pet during her lifetime. She leaves behind 3 daughters, Christine Root (David) of Hayden, Idaho; Yvonne Carrico (Tom) of Northern California; and Judith Minnerly (Alex) of Richmond, Va; 2 stepdaughters, Vivian Adams of Lancaster, Calif. and Jackie Beal of Couch, Mo; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Adams, a step-daughter, Betty Yrigoyen, and stepson, Michael Adams. The best role model a daughter could ever have. She always looked at life with a half-full glass and loved nothing more than a fun road trip with a good friend or a game of bingo. You will be missed Mom. We wish you peace, joy, and eternal happiness, "Later". Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary